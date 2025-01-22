BALIK PULAU: Five individuals have been remanded to assist in the investigation of a fatal accident involving a Form Five student, believed to have occurred during an illegal street race on the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway early yesterday morning.

Barat Daya District police chief ACP Sazalee Adam stated that the Balik Pulau Magistrate’s Court granted the four-day remand order against four 16-year-old boys and a 21-year-old man, to aid investigations under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The 16-year-old suspect who hit the victim surrendered to the police station yesterday, while the other four were arrested following his interrogation,” he said in a statement today.

Sazalee added that the 16-year-old who surrendered and the 21-year-old man did not have driving licenses.

He also clarified that the deceased student, who held a learner’s licence, was not acquainted with the suspects.

Yesterday, the secondary school student tragically died in a suspected street racing accident on the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Highway heading towards Batu Maung. He died at the scene at approximately 4.30 am due to severe injuries.