PETALING JAYA: Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in five states up to 3pm today.

In a warning issued this afternoon by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia), thunderstorms are expected to occur in Pahang, Selangor, Federal Territories (Putrajaya), Negri Sembilan and Johor.

Pahang (Pekan and Rompin) and Selangor (Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Klang, Petaling, Kuala Langat and Sepang) are also expected to experience thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms are also being forecast for Negri Sembilan (Seremban, Port Dickson and Rembau) and Johor (Segamat and Mersing).