Parliamentary committee tables bullying statement next Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Parliamentary Select Committee on Women, Children and Community Development will table a statement on school bullying next Thursday.

This follows a briefing session held today with various ministries and non-governmental organisations.

Committee chairperson Yeo Bee Yin confirmed the statement would summarise recommendations from the hearing.

The hearing involved the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and various NGOs and activists also participated.

Yeo highlighted the most important recommendation from today’s briefing.

She said all NGOs and activists want a national child-friendly bullying complaints portal.

She explained that current systems like Talian Kasih lack sufficient child-friendly features.

The existing platforms are not ideal especially regarding direct communication or chat functions.

Yeo stated the committee will push for a complaint system more suitable for children.

She spoke to media after a special briefing programme on Tackling Bullying in Schools.

The event took place at Parliament with Members of Parliament today.

Yeo also welcomed government efforts to examine an Anti-Bullying Act.

This proposed legislation emphasises establishing a tribunal for bullying cases.

The tribunal would specifically hear cases involving students and children.

She stressed the need for a comprehensive approach beyond just discipline.

Yeo noted that bullying victims can become bullies without proper emotional support.

She said the act must balance disciplinary enforcement with emotional support provision.

Human Rights Commission of Malaysia children commissioner Dr Farah Nini Dusuki provided additional input.

She recommended against appointing teachers as dormitory wardens.

This ensures effectiveness in student management and teaching continuity.

Dr Farah stated teachers already shoulder various school responsibilities.

The additional warden role creates great pressure on their work quality.

This is particularly true when they must leave class to resolve student conflicts.

She explained that leaving class disrupts the entire teaching process.

Dr Farah urged authorities to avoid appointing wardens from among teachers.

She suggested finding warden candidates from outside the teaching staff.

She proposed specific leeway for any teachers taking warden roles.

This includes reduced workload and increased allowance for those responsibilities.

Dr Farah emphasised the critical need for background screening and psychometric tests.

These measures ensure wardens are suitable to work with children.

She stated that anyone dealing with children must undergo suitability screening.

This prevents individuals with records of misbehaviour from working with children. - Bernama