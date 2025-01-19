MUKAH: Four residents in the Kuala Lama Mukah Resettlement Scheme affected by the floods this morning sought the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Department(to evacuate to their children’s home in a residential area nearby.

A spokesperson for the Sarawak Operations Centre of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department. (JBPM) said a team was rushed to the scene to help the victims after receiving a call at 7.09 am.

He said the villagers were not able to evacuate on their own because the flood water had entered their homes and also submerged the road in the resettlement scheme.

“The evacuation involved an 83-year-old woman to her son’s house in Perumahan Orkid, while the other three victims, consisting of an adult and two children to Perumahan Lavender,“ he said in a statement today.