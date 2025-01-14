PUTRAJAYA: A building maintenance employee was arrested for flashing himself at a woman in Savanna Southville City in Dengkil near here yesterday.

Sepang district deputy police chief Supt Shan Gopal Krishnan said in a statement that the man, 32, was arrested in the area of Labohan Dagang, Sepang at about 12.15am today.

“The woman lodged a police report at the Sepang district police headquarters. She claimed to have been called by an unknown man who was in a red Proton Iriz who flashed himself at her when she approached the car,” he said, adding that preliminary checks indicated that the man had no prior criminal records.

The man has been remanded for three days from today, he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code.

A 46-second video showing the woman confronting and questioning the man about his actions while in his car had gone viral earlier.