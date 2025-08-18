Flexi Parking wins two Malaysia Book of Records titles

SHAH ALAM: Flexi Parking, a smart parking payment system, has been awarded two prestigious titles by the Malaysia Book of Records.

The app was recognised for being the most widely used integrated smart parking solution among local authorities nationwide.

It also set a record for the highest number of daily parking transactions in Malaysia.

Leading Innovative Technologies and System CEO Lai Thiam Sin highlighted the app’s rapid adoption since its 2016 launch.

Flexi Parking is now supported by 46 local authorities, making it the largest integrated smart parking platform in the country.

Perak leads with 15 participating councils, followed by Selangor with 11 and Kelantan with seven.

Kedah has four councils using the system, while Sabah, Negeri Sembilan, and Pahang each have two.

Terengganu, Kuala Lumpur City Hall, and Putrajaya Corporation have also adopted the app.

On May 7, Flexi Parking processed a record 461,265 transactions in a single day.

These included hourly parking, monthly passes, in-app top-ups, and summons payments.

Lai noted that daily transaction volumes continue to grow, reflecting nationwide trust in the system.

The recognition solidifies Flexi Parking as a homegrown innovation revolutionising Malaysia’s parking landscape.

The app eliminates the need for physical tickets or cash by enabling all payments via smartphones.

MBR representative Megat Faris Hussein presented the certificates to Lai at a ceremony in Shah Alam.

Selangor Islamic Religious Affairs and Innovation Culture Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah witnessed the event. - Bernama