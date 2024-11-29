PETALING JAYA: A passenger shared a frightening experience aboard a flight that had to turn back from Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) in Kota Bharu to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) due to bad weather.

The incident occurred yesterday evening when heavy rain and strong winds made it difficult for the plane to land.

The TikTok user @afnan_mz recounted the event, saying the plane had already arrived at LTSIP but was still on the ground before it decided to return to KLIA.

He wrote in the caption, “First time in my life, Alhamdulillah, I’m still alive. I prayed for a long time,“ expressing his relief.

In the comments section, another user mentioned that they were also on the same flight and that it had departed again to LTSIP at 6.45am today.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a warning, stating that all districts in Kelantan and Terengganu are experiencing severe weather, with continuous heavy rain expected throughout the day.

The department also issued a danger-level continuous rain warning for these two states, as well as for Jerantut and Kuantan in Pahang.