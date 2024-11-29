Floods: Number of victims in four states rises, Johor fully recovers

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, and Perlis continues to decline, with the number of victims increasing tonight, while the flooding in Johor was over when the last temporary relief centre was closed this afternoon.

According to the Disaster Info portal of the Department of Social Welfare, the number of flood victims in KELANTAN rose to 50,947 at 207 relief centres from 42,868 at 190 relief centres.

Pasir Mas recorded the highest number of victims this evening, with 18,828 housed at 49 relief centres, followed by Tumpat (7,149 victims, 16 relief centres), Kota Bharu (4,525 victims, 27 relief centres), Kuala Krai (4,753 victims, 36 relief centres), Tanah Merah (4,201 victims, 26 relief centres), and Bachok (2,516 victims, seven relief centres).

Other affected areas are Pasir Puteh (4,643 victims, 21 relief centres), Machang (3,567 victims, 19 relief centres), Jeli (724 victims, five relief centres) and Gua Musang (41 victims, one relief centre).

The number of flood victims in TERENGGANU rose to 17,762 at 206 relief centres, compared to 14,111 victims this afternoon. Besut has the highest number of victims, with 7,263 people in 81 relief centres.

In Hulu Terengganu, 3,837 victims are housed at 45 relief centres, followed by Setiu (3,957 victims, 41 relief centres), Kemaman (1,462 victims, 18 relief centres), Dungun (639 victims, 12 relief centres), Marang (557 victims, eight relief centres), and Kuala Nerus (47 victims, one relief centre).

KEDAH Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said Kota Setar is the latest affected district with one relief centre opened, adding that the number of victims is being finalised.

The number of flood victims in the state surged to 2,210 from 1,849 this afternoon, with residents in Kubang Pasu the most affected, where 1,166 victims are taking shelter at 11 relief centres, followed by Padang Terap (800 victims, nine relief centres), Pokok Sena (185 victims, two relief centres), and Sik (59 victims, two relief centres).

According to PERLIS APM director Lt. Col. (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud, the number of flood victims in the state surged to 415 from 383 this afternoon, housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Arau (146 victims), SK Guar Nangka (73 victims), SK Titi Tinggi in Padang Besar (132 victims) and Dewan Warisan in Kangar (64 victims).

PERAK State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said 20 victims from seven families are still being housed at SK Haji Parit Aman in Kerian.

Meanwhile, JOHOR JPBN chairman Tan Sri Dr. Azmi Rohani said flooding in the state, which started on Nov 23, recovered today, adding that the relief centre at Balai Raya Batu Badak in Segamat was closed after 28 victims from eight families were allowed to return home at 6 pm.