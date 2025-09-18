Flight MH102 diverted to Bangkok due to health emergency onboard

PETALING JAYA: A Malaysia Airlines flight, MH102, flying from Kuala Lumpur to Dhaka, Bangladesh, was diverted to Bangkok, Thailand, due to a health emergency involving a passenger.

According to Astro Awani, the Boeing 737-800 aircraft departed the Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 9.53am to Dhaka before diverting to the Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The cabin crew reportedly declared an emergency when the aircraft was flying at 36,000 feet over Myanmar.

The aircraft landed in Bangkok two hours and 15 minutes after its departure from KLIA.

The Malaysian Aviation Group (MAG) stated that aircraft took off from Bangkok at 1.29pm (local time) and was scheduled to arrive in Dhaka at 4.49pm (Malaysian time).