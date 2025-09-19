Flood-affected students exempted from school uniforms, can join PdPR

PUTRAJAYA: Students impacted by recent flooding will receive special exemptions from wearing school uniforms upon their return to classes.

Those who remain stranded or unable to attend physically can participate in home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) sessions instead.

The Ministry of Education confirmed these measures today while preparing for schools to reopen after the Second Term Break of the 2025/2026 session.

Clean-up operations and maintenance assistance are underway at educational institutions affected by the floods.

“The MOE is providing the best assistance to affected students, including in terms of providing learning materials as well as psychosocial and emotional support,” the ministry stated.

Parents, guardians, teachers, and staff impacted by flooding are urged to inform their respective schools or education departments.

School authorities and district education offices should obtain current flood situation updates from state disaster management committees and relevant agencies.

“The MOE gives priority to the safety and well-being of all its citizens,” the statement emphasised.

As of 8 am today, 69 schools across Sabah and Sarawak have been affected by flooding incidents.

The breakdown includes 33 primary schools and five secondary schools in Sabah, along with 28 primary schools and three secondary schools in Sarawak.

Seven temporary evacuation centres are currently operating on MOE educational institution premises in Sabah to assist displaced families. – Bernama