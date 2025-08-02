Flood evacuees drop to 3,082 in Sarawak, unchanged at 721 in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims at temporary relief centres (PPS) in Sarawak has decreased to 3,082, while that in Sabah remains unchanged at 721 as of 8 pm today.

In Sarawak, the victims are housed at 16 PPS, following the closure of the PPS at SMK Sebauh and SMK Bekenu in the Miri Division, as well as the Kanowit Sports Complex in the Sibu Division. There were 3,454 evacuees earlier in the day.

In the Bintulu Division, the number of flood victims dropped to 1,775 from 1,836, while that in Mukah remained at 607, according to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat.

The decline was more pronounced in Sibu, where the number of victims at PPS dropped to 429 from 737 in the afternoon, while in Miri, the figure fell slightly to 271 from 274.

In Sabah, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that while the number of flood victims remained at 721 from 212 families, the figure is expected to rise as another district has been affected by flooding.

In a statement, it said five villages in Membakut were hit by floods at 3 pm.

“The evacuation process is now underway, with victims being relocated to the Dewan Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Membakut PPS,” the statement read.

Currently, 430 people from 137 families are housed at three PPS in Beaufort, 278 people from 71 families are in two PPS in Kinabatangan and 13 people from four families are in Tambunan.