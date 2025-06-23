ISTANBUL: The Iranian parliament has approved a measure to close the Strait of Hormuz to naval traffic following United States (US) strikes on three nuclear facilities, a senior lawmaker said on Sunday, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported, citing local media.

“The parliament has reached the conclusion that the Strait of Hormuz should be closed,” Major General Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of the parliament’s National Security Commission, said in statements carried by the state-run Press TV.

The Strait of Hormuz is considered the world’s most important gateway for oil transport.

“The final decision in this regard lies with the Supreme National Security Council,” Kowsari added.

The Supreme National Security Council serves as Iran’s highest security authority.

US President Donald Trump said early on Sunday that his forces had bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

The attacks came as the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military assault on Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.