Wife of Sarawak Premier Puan Sri Juma’ani dies

KUCHING: Wife of Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Puan Sri Juma’ani Tuanku Hj Bujang, died at 3.34 am today. She was 76.

News of Juma’ani’s passing was conveyed via a WhatsApp message by the Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Sarawak Public Communications Unit), Datuk Abdullah Saidol.

Abdullah said the final respects ceremony would be held at Masjid Jamek in Petra Jaya here from 10 am to noon, followed by the funeral at the Semariang Muslim Cemetery in Petra Jaya.

Juma’ani was the daughter of Sarawak’s second Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Tuanku Bujang Tuanku Othman.

She leaves behind a son, Abang Abdillah Izzarim, 45, and a daughter, Dayang Norjihan, 43.