Flood evacuees in Sabah, Sarawak drop to 1,775

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Sabah and Sarawak has dropped to 1,775 as of 4 pm today, compared to 2,062 this morning.

In Sabah, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat reported that the number of victims had decreased to 1,040 people from 326 families, compared to 1,061 people from 332 families this morning.

In a statement, it said 707 people (234 families) are housed at three temporary relief centres (PPS) in Beaufort, 232 people (58 families) at two PPS in Kinabatangan, and 101 people (34 families) at one PPS in Membakut.

It said 18 villages have been affected by floods, with 13 in Membakut, three in Beaufort and two in Kinabatangan.

“The trend of flood evacuations in Membakut is decreasing, while other districts remain unchanged as of 4 pm,” the secretariat stated.

In Sarawak, the number of evacuees has also declined to 735 from 1,001, with two more PPS -- one in Miri and one in Bintulu -- closing this afternoon, reducing the total number of active PPS to seven.

According to JPBN Sarawak, 438 people are taking shelter at three PPS in Mukah, 210 at two PPS in Miri, 84 at one PPS in Bintulu, and three at one PPS in Sibu.