Flood evacuees increase in several states this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees at temporary relief centres (PPS) in several flood-hit states across Peninsular Malaysia has increased as of 8 am today.

In Terengganu, 398 individuals are now seeking shelter at 17 PPS across six districts, up from 221 last night, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat.

The affected districts are Marang with 195 victims at four PPS; Hulu Terengganu (68 victims, four PPS); Besut (43 victims, two PPS); Dungun (59 victims, three PPS); Kemaman (32 victims, two PPS) and Setiu with only one evacuee at the PPS in Balairaya Kampung Bintang.

Water levels at four locations have surpassed the warning level, namely Sungai Marang at Jambatan Pengkalan Berangan (F2), Sungai Marang at Jambatan Pengkalan Berangan in Marang, and Sungai Nerus at Kampung Langkap and Kampung Bukit in Setiu.

In Melaka, a total of 264 evacuees from 71 families are taking shelter at three PPS after heavy rains inundated their homes yesterday evening.

The JPBN Secretariat said the PPS opened include Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tanjung Minyak, Kompleks Japerun Pantai Kundur and SK Taman Bukit Rambai.

Meanwhile, in Perak, the number of evacuees remains unchanged, with 68 people from 23 families staying at Dewan Orang Ramai Simpang Halt in Larut, Matang and Selama districts.