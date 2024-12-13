KOTA BHARU: Ten out of 11 districts in Kelantan which have river basins are expected to experience flooding from Dec 16 to Dec 19.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) issued this warning following a weather advisory by the Meteorological Department predicting continuous rainfall at the alert level.

The statement identified the affected districts as Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai, Jeli, and Gua Musang.

According to the DID, in Tumpat, the river basins include the Golok river basin (Sungai Pengkalan and Sungai Mentua), the Kelantan River Basin, and the Pengkalan Nangka River Basin.

In Pasir Mas, the river basins are the Kelantan river basin and Golok river basin, covering the Lemal Mati, Lemal, Rengas, Lacang, Tasik Danau To’ Uban, Tasek Garu, Lanchang, Bunut Susu, and Meranti rivers.

Meanwhile, in Kota Bharu, the Kelantan river basin will be affected, involving the Banggol Chicha, Gutong, Ketereh, Che Latif, Kemasin, Keseng, Melor, Mulong, Pengkalan Chepa, Pengkalan Datu, Raja Gali, Seribong, and Tikat rivers.

In the Tanah Merah district, the Golok river basin (Jegor and Lanas rivers) and Kelantan river basin (Jegor, Air Bujing, Kusial, Manal, and Jedok rivers) are expected to be affected.

In Bachok, the basins include the Gali river basin, Kemasin river basin (Jelawat River), and Semerak river basin (Lubuk Nibong and Melor rivers).

In the Machang district, the Kelantan river basin include the Abal, Bagan, Dalu, Galang, Hala, Hau, Joh, Kemudu, Kerak, Kerawang, Kweng Hitam, Maka, Panyit, Penasa, Penggam, Pertok, Pulai Condong, Rengas, Sat, Tanah Liat, Wek, and Sal rivers.

While in Pasir Puteh, the river basins in the district are the Kelantan river basin (Semerak and Tasek rivers) and the Semerak river basin (Belida, Besut, Daran Buaya, Jelor, Kelong, Tasek Pauh, Cherang Ruku, Bukit Abal, Buaya Ikat, Jeram, and Rasau rivers).

In the Kuala Krai district, the Kelantan river basin involve the Durian, Tagor, Galas, Sedulek, Geh, Nal, Lebir, Mel, Mesek, Pahi, Rek, Sam, Mas, Bedal, Geh, Kesang, Gatal, Lata Tunggil, Temalir, Pergau, Pertang, Salor, Sok, Cucuh Puteri, and Kerai rivers.

Jeli will experience the impact from the Golok river basin (Buloh, Lanas, Legeh, and Satan rivers), Pergau river basin (Chenedoh, Senolek, Kuak, Repang, and Buloh rivers), and Kelantan river basin (Pergau, Belahat, Jeli, Jentiang, and Taduh rivers).

Meanwhile, in Gua Musang, the Kelantan river basin include the Aring, Chalil, Chiku, Cindai, Galas, Keneras, Ketil, Lebir, Nenggiri, Paloh, and Tupai rivers.

The DID also cautioned that the predicted flood might occur earlier or later than anticipated.

According to the statement, the warning is issued to enable all residents, particularly those in flood-prone areas, to take precautionary measures and follow directives from authorities.