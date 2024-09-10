Flood: Negeri Sembilan on standby for early monsoon season

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan is on standby to face the monsoon season, which is forecast to occur next month, following the earlier-than-expected Northeast Monsoon (MTL) transition phase.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the State Disaster Management Committee, chaired by State Secretary Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim, had met other agencies to obtain information and prepare for the natural disaster.

“These agencies need to be jointly mobilised and the information shared to facilitate all parties. We have also requested for the operations room to be mobilised immediately when needed,“ he told reporters after chairing the post-state executive council meeting here today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday asked the public to be on alert and be prepared for flooding because the MTL is expected earlier, which is the fourth week of this month, following the change in weather.

Ahmad Zahid, who also chairs the National Disaster Management Committee, said that the Department of Irrigation and Drainage had identified specific areas at risk of flash floods, and emphasised the need for mobilisation through cooperation with state and district disaster committees.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin hopes increased funding will be provided for infrastructure development in Negeri Sembilan under Budget 2025.

He said this is because Negeri Sembilan is focused on providing better infrastructure to the people, thus speeding up the development process as planned by the state and federal governments.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, also the Minister of Finance, will table Budget 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 18.