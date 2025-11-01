KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Johor rose tonight as Johor Bahru became the latest district to be hit, while the number of evacuees remained unchanged in Perak tonight.

Johor disaster management committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said that as of 8 pm, 2,524 evacuees are being housed in 33 relief centres in five districts in JOHOR compared to 1,597 people this afternoon, with nine new centres - Dewan Raya Kampung Murni Jaya, Kulai; Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sri Bunian, Pontian; Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Kahang and SK Seri Kencana, Kluang; SK Nam Heng, Dewan Muafakat Majlis Bandaraya Iskandar Puteri, SJKC Pu Sze, SK Bukit Mutiara and Dewan Majlis Bandaraya Johor Bahru Kampung Ulu Pandan in Johor Bahru - opened.

Also, he said that six rivers have exceeded the danger level, at Sungai Lenik station in Ladang Chaah, Batu Pahat with a reading of 6.06 metres (m), Sungai Kahang in Kampung Contoh, Kluang (15.63 m), Sungai Siam in Kampung Sungai Siam (21.87 m), Sungai Ulu Pontian Besar in Kampung Melayu Bukit Batu (12.08 m) in Kulai; Sungai Skudai in Kampung Laut (4.54 m) in Johor Bahru; and Sungai Sedili Kecil in Sedili Kecil (2.53 m) in Kota Tinggi.

Meanwhile in PERAK, the number of evacuees remained the same tonight with 30 people from eight families being housed at Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai in Beruas, Manjung since Thursday.

The Perak Department of Irrigation and Drainage also stated that the water level of Sungai Rui in Hulu Perak district was at alert level, at 165.44 m compared to the normal level of 165.10 m.

Meanwhile, after continuous rainfall since yesterday, TERENGGANU has been hit by floods again, with one temporary relief centre opened in Kemaman at 10 pm, housing 16 evacuees.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat, in a statement, said all the evacuees, comprising five families, are currently being housed at the Kampung Geliga Pantai community hall relief centre.

Several areas in the state still experiencing rain and the number of evacuees is expected to rise further, it said.

According to the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website, only Sungai Besut at Jambatan Keruak in Besut has exceeded the danger level, with a reading of 35.68 metres.