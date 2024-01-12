Flood: Over 200 electrical substations shut down in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: A total of 230 electrical substations in eight districts in Kelantan have had their supply cut off due to flooding as of 6 pm today.

The eight districts are Pasir Mas, Machang, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh, Tumpat, Bachok and Kuala Krai.

TNB Careline, via its Facebook page, said it did this for the safety of local users.

“A total of 129 electrical substations in Pasir Mas have been shut down, including in Prima Lubok Jong, Gelang Mas, Taman Lati, Meranti, Bendang Guchil, Repek, Serongga and Mahligai.

“In Kota Bharu, the shutdown involves nine areas, including G-Orange, Taman Sri Kulim, Melor Entrepreneur Centre and Taman Jaza Tok Hakim; while 15 areas are affected in Machang, including Chekok, Tok Kaya and Wakaf Indah,” it said.

In addition, electrical substations in 27 areas in Tumpat are affected, including Teluk Jering, Pisau Raut and Bendang Ana; 22 areas in Bachok, including Kampung Banar and Bakong; 18 areas in Pasir Puteh such as Taman Jelor, Taman Puspajaya and Bukit Gedombak; four areas in Tanah Merah (Padang Kijang, Kampung Panjang, Kusial and Chekok Ipoh); and six areas in Kuala Krai, such as Taman Warisan, Sungai Tasang and Laloh.

