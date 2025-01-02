Flood situation improves in Sabah, worsens in Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Sabah improved today as the number of evacuees dropped significantly while in Sarawak, the number of evacuees rose instead.

In SABAH, 19 relief centres in the districts of Kota Marudu, Kota Belud, Telupid, and Tongod were closed, and there are 1,702 people from 553 families at 14 relief centres in five districts as of 4 pm compared to 5,216 people from 1,820 families this morning.

Pitas has the highest number of evacuees with 806 people from 298 families, followed by Lahad Datu (514 people from 136 families, Paitan (215 people from 77 families), Beaufort (110 people from 32 families) and Beluran (57 people from 20 families).

Kota Marudu was declared flood-free at 10 am, followed by Kota Belud (noon), Telupid (1 pm) and Tongod (2 pm).

In SARAWAK, the number of evacuees rose to 12,656 people from 3,720 families as of 4 pm compared to 12,486 people from 3,648 families this morning, with Bintulu still having the highest number at 5,721 people from 1,642 families, followed by Serian (2,576 people from 798 families), Samarahan (1920 people from 649 families), Sibu (1,163 people from 293 families), Kuching (238 people from 93 families) and Mukah (16 people from eight families).

Meanwhile, there are currently 63 relief centres open in the state, with three new centres - Kem Beliah Mukah and Dewan Kampung Bawang, Matu, in Mukah and Dewan Masyarakat Beluru, Miri - opened, while two centres - Dewan SJKC Chung Hua Batu Kawa in Kuching and Balai Raya Ensebang Padang Bilon in Balai Ringin, Serian were closed today.