Flood victim numbers rise across four states

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims housed in temporary relief centres (PPS) and permanent evacuation centres (PPK) across four states has increased this morning.

In SABAH, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) reported that 2,468 victims from 656 families are currently sheltered in 19 PPS and one PPK in Beaufort as of 8 am today.

JPBN noted that three of the five affected districts - Beaufort, Penampang, and Putatan, have experienced an increase in the number of victims at the PPS, while Membakut and Papar remain unaffected.

“Two PPS in Penampang are housing victims of both the flood and landslides at Dewan Inobong and Kampung Sarapung,“ it said in a statement.

Since the landslides began last Friday, 12 lives have been lost, including five children. Eleven deaths were reported yesterday, and one on the first day of the incident.

In PERAK, the number of flood victims has risen to 397 from 91 families, compared to 194 victims from 48 families reported last night in the Muallim district.

Perak JPBN Secretariat confirmed that all victims are being sheltered in five PPS - Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Sungai Sekiah Batu 7, Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Pasir, Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Lembing Behrang Stesen, Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Pauh, and Sekolah Kebangsaan Kuala Slim.

Meanwhile, the Perak Department of Irrigation and Drainage reported that the water level at Sungai Slim in Slim River has exceeded the danger level, rising to 26.02 metres, compared to the normal level of 23.5 metres.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has also forecast that several districts in Perak, including Larut, Matang and Selama, Kinta, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, and Batang Padang, will experience storms and rain from morning through to evening.

In SELANGOR, the number of flood victims has increased to 146 from 44 families, up from 33 victims last night, with three PPS now open.

According to the Disaster Info portal by the Welfare Department (JKM), the relief centres in Selangor include Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Serai in Hulu Langat, and Dewan Orang Ramai Hulu Bernam as well as Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Sekolah Sungai Selisik in Hulu Selangor.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, State Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Nazri Mes Kam reported that 74 victims from 20 families are now housed at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Jimah Lama PPS in Port Dickson, compared to 50 people from 13 families yesterday.

“Initially, victims were sheltered at the Balai Raya Kampung Jimah Lama PPS. However, due to overcrowding exceeding 50 individuals, they were relocated to a larger facility.

“The increase in the number of victims is attributed to stagnant floodwaters around their homes, which are situated near the river. With improved weather conditions today, the PPS is expected to be closed,“ he said. - Bernama