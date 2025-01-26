Flood victims in Sarawak rise slightly to 34

KUCHING: The number of flood victims in Sarawak has seen a slight increase, with 34 people from 13 families currently seeking refuge at the Steven House relief centre in the Tatau district, Bintulu Division.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that all the victims are from Sekolah Kebangsaan Kuala Muput area in the district.

The committee is also monitoring the rising water levels in Kampung Baru and Kampung Dagang in Tatau.

An upward trend in water levels has also been reported at 24 monitoring locations in the Julau, Selangau, and Matu districts.