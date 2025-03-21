Floods: 1,190 victims seeking shelter at 10 relief centres in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,190 victims from 367 families have been accommodated in 10 relief centres (PPS) across six districts in Sabah following the floods, as of 8 pm today.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, reported that 912 people from 290 families were relocated to two PPS in Kota Marudu, while 132 people from 32 families were moved to two centres in Sandakan.

It also said 92 people from 26 families were evacuated to two PPS in Beluran, 33 people from 10 families to two PPS in Paitan, 11 people from three families to one PPS in Matunggong, and 10 people from six families to one PPS in Pitas.

“A total of 14 villages were affected, including five in Kota Marudu, two each in Sandakan, Beluran, Paitan, and Matunggong, and one village in Pitas,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, in Johor, the number of flood victims rose to 3,694 by 8 pm, compared to 2,550 recorded earlier this evening.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said that all victims from the 917 families have been placed in 84 PPS across the five affected districts.

He added that the Johor Bahru district recorded the highest number of victims, with 1,288 people, followed by Kota Tinggi (733), Pontian (688), Kulai (506), and Kluang (479).

“Nine rivers have been reported to be above the danger level, namely the Sungai Lenik station in Ladang Chaah, Batu Pahat, with a reading of 6.13 metres (m); Sungai Kahang in Kampung Contoh, Kluang (15.37m); Sungai Siam in Kampung Sungai Siam (22.65m); and Sungai Siku in Kampung Murni Jaya, Kulai (18.71m).

“Sungai Pulai in Kampung Ulu Pulai, Pontian, recorded a level of 3.82m, while Sungai Skudai in Kampung Laut (5.13m), Parit Keliling in Kampung Pasir (1.38m), and Sungai Tiram in Kampung Bukit Dagang, Johor Bahru (5.04m), as well as Sungai Paya Dato in Mersing (2m),” he said in a statement.

Azmi said that two roads in Kota Tinggi, namely Jalan Lukut Cina (Taman Aman) and Jalan Mawai Lama (before Rumah Burung), had been closed to all vehicles due to flooding.