Floods: 180 evacuees still at relief centres in Johor and Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees at relief centres in Johor decreased this evening, while the figure in Sabah remained unchanged.

In JOHOR, only 25 evacuees from nine families were still sheltering at Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak, Segamat, compared to 37 from 11 families earlier this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the areas still affected by the floods were Kampung Seberang Batu Badak and Kampung Batu 5, Jalan Muar.

He added that although the reading of Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap, Segamat, was on a downward trend, it remained at the warning level of 8.57 metres.

“Rain is forecast this evening in Johor Bahru, Pontian and Batu Pahat, with fine weather expected in the other seven districts,” he said in a statement.

In SABAH, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said that the number of evacuees at the Selagon permanent relief centre, in Beaufort, remained at 155, from 54 families, as of 4pm today.