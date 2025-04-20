SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government plans to send officers from the state disaster management unit overseas by June to enhance their post-disaster response capabilities.

State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneurship and Disaster Management Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi said the move is necessary to prepare for unexpected incidents such as the recent gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, or natural disasters like earthquakes.

“No one wants to face disasters, but the state is committed to equipping its officers with up-to-date expertise, including best practices from advanced countries like Japan.

“Although Malaysia has not typically experienced earthquakes, recent tectonic activity affecting neighbouring countries such as the Philippines and Thailand warrants attention,” he told reporters at the Kota Anggerik Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at the Selangor Youth and Sports Complex in Section 7 here today.

Najwan expressed confidence that learning from countries with strong disaster response systems, such as Japan, would provide valuable insights to strengthen the state’s disaster preparedness.

“This effort will expose our team to new skills and help enhance the effectiveness of future response strategies,” he said.

Earlier, Najwan, who is also the Kota Anggerik assemblyman, welcomed about 5,000 guests to the open house.