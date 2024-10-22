Floods: 468 evacuees still seeking shelter at relief centres

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 468 flood evacuees from 127 families are still seeking shelter at relief centres in Perak, Sarawak, Selangor, and Kuala Lumpur as of 8 pm today.

The Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal reported that in PERAK, 286 evacuees from 78 families were housed in four centres across Hilir Perak, Kerian, and Perak Tengah, while in SARAWAK, 116 people from 29 families were placed in two relief centres in Betong and Kuching.

It said that in SELANGOR, 61 people from 19 families were taking refuge at two relief centres in Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam, while a centre in Sentul, here, was providing shelter for five people from one family.

According to the Public Infobanjir website, the water level in Sungai Anak Bukit at TAR Bridge, Kota Setar, KEDAH had reached a dangerous point.