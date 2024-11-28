ISKANDAR PUTERI: A total of 669 schools in Johor have been gazetted as temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in preparation for potential flood disasters.

State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said this includes 143 secondary schools across the state that have been officially gazetted as PPS.

He noted that the state education department has undertaken thorough planning and coordination, particularly for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination centres that are either designated as PPS or may be affected by floods.

To minimise disruptions, the state government has proposed prioritising primary schools as PPS over secondary schools (Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan or SMKs). This approach aims to ensure that the SPM examination process in secondary schools remains uninterrupted.

“We want to avoid disruptions in SMKs. However, if the need arises, alternative arrangements will be made. Examination centres in affected SMKs will be relocated to upper floors, and students from flood-impacted schools will be shifted to other examination centres,” he explained.

He shared this with reporters on the sidelines of the State Legislative Assembly sitting at the Sultan Ismail Building here today.

Aznan also highlighted that arrangements for student transportation among flood victims have been adjusted in line with the directive from Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who emphasised the importance of early preparations.

“For transportation and related services, support is readily available from various government agencies. This includes assistance from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Pengangkutan Awam Johor (PAJ), and others. These agencies will provide truck and bus services as needed to ensure our students can attend their examinations without disruption,” he explained.

“We already have a list of schools that are typically affected by floods, including those in Segamat, Kota Tinggi, and Batu Pahat. This information has been thoroughly compiled by the state education department,” he added.