Floods: 98 health facilities affected in three states

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 98 health facilities in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah have been affected by floods, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said that as of 9 am today, 64 health facilities in Kelantan were impacted by the floods, of which 30 facilities are still operational, while 34 others have relocated their operations.

“In Terengganu, 30 health facilities were affected, with 17 still operational, and 13 others relocated.

“As for Kedah, four facilities were affected, with three relocated, and one still operational,“ he told a press conference here today.

As of 5 pm, the Social Welfare Department’s Flood Info portal reported that there were 69,264 flood victims in the three states, involving 20,970 families.

Of this number, Kelantan is the hardest-hit state with 44,415 victims, followed by Terengganu (18,085) and Kedah (6,775).