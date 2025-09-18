Floods affect 230 pupils in Sabah; Education Ministry mulls PdPR option

SHAH ALAM: Flooding in Sabah has affected 230 pupils from 38 schools so far according to Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

The ministry is considering implementing home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) should flood conditions fail to improve before schools reopen next week.

Current preparations focus on cleaning affected schools to ensure readiness for the new academic session.

Authorities are exploring ways to maintain educational access in Sabah despite the region’s unpredictable weather patterns.

Fadhlina emphasised that while education remains important, student and educator safety takes absolute priority.

Media reports indicate the flood situation in Sabah has worsened with evacuee numbers rising to 3,134 people from 916 families this morning.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee confirmed all evacuees are currently housed across 27 relief centres in six affected districts.

The affected districts include Beaufort, Membakut, Penampang, Papar, Putatan and Sipitang. – Bernama