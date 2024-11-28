PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has assured that border security remains at its highest level, even as floods continue to affect several regions.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also National Disaster Management Committee chairman, said border control operations involving the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Royal Malaysia Police are proceeding without disruption.

“Border patrols are ongoing as usual, with Border Regiment personnel and General Operations Force (GOF) units maintaining strict surveillance at the borders,” he told a press conference after chairing an emergency meeting on flood management here today.

Earlier, GOF Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said five out of 13 static posts under Op Taring Wawasan along the Malaysia-Thailand border at Sungai Golok had been temporarily closed due to rising floodwaters.

“The water levels have reached the floors of these posts, making them unsafe for GOF personnel to operate,” he said.

On the plight of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates affected by the floods, Ahmad Zahid said the Education Ministry has issued specific guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to assist them.

“I also urge flood victims to monitor their children during this challenging season closely,” he added.

The SPM 2024 examinations are from Dec 2 to Feb 6 next year.

As of 3.15 pm, data from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) indicated that 49,017 flood victims from 14,901 families have been evacuated to 400 temporary relief centres in six states, namely Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak, Johor, Perlis and Kedah.