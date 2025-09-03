Floods cut off road access in three Sabah districts

KOTA KINABALU: Continuous heavy rain over the past few days has caused flooding and landslides, cutting off several roads in the Beaufort, Tenom, and Keningau districts today.

The Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) said in a statement that Jalan Keningau-Kimanis in the Crocker Range National Park area was impassable due to a landslide at kilometre 11.2.

This is the second landslide in the area following yesterday’s incident at kilometre 151.95/142.25, where road clearance work is still ongoing.

“Road users travelling to Keningau from Kota Kinabalu are advised to take the alternative route via Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Keningau-Tenom,” the statement said.

Jalan Keningau-Kimanis has been completely closed to traffic since March 4 due to ongoing soil movement along the route, with clearance work continuing today.

In the Tenom district, Jalan Mesej Kelanyaan at kilometre 0.5 was completely closed after the river overflowed, submerging the road, with no alternative route available for now.

Three roads in the Beaufort district, namely Jalan Pimping at kilometre 3.562, Jalan Lumatai at kilometre 0.241, and Jalan Pak Musa from kilometre 0 to 0.350, were also badly affected by floods.

“JKR has taken early measures by installing warning signs (TMP) at the affected locations and conducting road surface cleaning in accessible areas,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Md Razali Sipaun, 52, an administrative assistant from Keningau, said he had returned to his hometown for a feast but was unable to travel back to Kota Kinabalu for work due to the closure of Jalan Keningau-Kimanis.

“There is an alternative route, but it is too far and risky in this weather. Some stretches are down to a single lane due to a collapsed slope, so the best option for now is to take emergency leave,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Md Razali expressed regret over some road users who moved barriers on closed roads and insisted on passing through the affected areas, as seen in viral social media posts, warning that such actions put them in danger.

Sundry shop owner Juidah Ontok from Sipitang said she was having difficulty travelling to Beaufort to collect goods from her supplier due to flooding on several roads in both districts.

“So far, essential goods are still available, but I am worried as the road to Kota Kinabalu has also been affected by floods and landslides. If the rain continues, I fear a shortage, which will make it difficult for residents to get supplies,” she said.