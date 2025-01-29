KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawak recorded 1,026 evacuees this morning following the floods that have spread in the southern part of the state since last night, while Sabah has become the latest state affected by the disaster.

In SARAWAK, the State Disaster Management Committee said 14 temporary relief centres (PPS) have been opened, covering Kuching, Serian, Bintulu, Miri, Siburan, Tatau, Bau and Simunjan.

Serian has the highest number of evacuees, with 374 people taking shelter at six PPS, followed by Siburan, which has 135 victims in two PPS.

One PPS each was opened in Simunjan to house 73 victims, Tatau (34), Bintulu (109), Kuching (145), Miri (139) and Bau (17).

In SABAH, 224 flood victims have been recorded in two districts as of this morning.

According to the Civil Defence Force, 127 victims have been relocated to two PPS in Kota Marudu, while the Social Welfare Department reported that 97 evacuees are housed at one PPS in Beaufort.

As of 11 pm yesterday, water levels at Sungai Bongon and Sungai Bandau in Kota Marudu had exceeded the alert threshold, measuring 7.14 metres and 4.93 metres, respectively.