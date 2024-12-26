KOTA BHARU: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has forecast potential flooding in nine districts in Kelantan over three days starting Sunday (Dec 29).

The districts expected to be affected are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Pasir Puteh, Bachok, Tanah Merah, Machang, Kuala Krai and Jeli.

“For Tumpat, the areas at risk include the Sungai (Sg) Golok basin, Sg Kelantan basin and Sg Pengkalan Nangka basin. In Pasir Mas, the Sg Golok and Sg Kelantan basins will likely be affected.

“In Kota Bharu, three river basins are at risk, namely Sg Kelantan, Sg Pengkalan Datu and Sg Semerak. In Pasir Puteh, the Sg Kelantan and Sg Semerak basins are expected to be impacted,” it said in a statement today.

For Bachok, the forecast covers the Sg Kemasin and Sg Semerak basins, while in Tanah Merah, it involves the Sg Golok and Sg Kelantan basins.

“In Kuala Krai, the Sg Kelantan basin is at risk, whereas in Jeli, it involves the Sg Golok and Sg Kelantan basins.

“The DID will conduct continuous monitoring and provide updates on flood warnings if significant rainfall persists in these basins,” it added.

The department also cautioned that the forecasted floods could occur earlier or later than anticipated.

As such, all disaster management agencies and local residents, especially those in flood-prone areas, are advised to remain vigilant and heed instructions from the authorities.