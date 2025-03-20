Floods hit Johor, 10 PPS opened

JOHOR BAHRU: Heavy rain for several hours yesterday caused flooding in Johor, leading to the opening of 10 temporary relief centres (PPS) in three districts.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said 893 people from 257 families have been evacuated to the PPS as of 8 am today.

“Johor Bahru recorded the highest number of evacuees with 567 people, followed by Kulai (269) and Pontian (57).

“The water levels in three rivers have surpassed the danger mark, namely Sungai Siam at Kampung Sungai Siam (20.85 metres), Sungai Skudai at Kampung Laut (4.24 metres) and Parit Keliling at Kampung Pasir (1.01 metres),” he said in a statement today.

Azmi also said rain is expected in 10 districts in Johor this morning.