Abu Samah wins double gold at wheelchair tennis tour in Italy

NATIONAL wheelchair tennis star Abu Samah Borhan concluded his campaign at the Wheelchair Tennis Tour in Vicenza, Italy, by securing both the singles and doubles championships.

The 40-year-old veteran delivered a dominant performance in the singles final, defeating Austria’s Nico Langmann in straight sets with a score of 6-4, 7-6 (5).

He later partnered with compatriot Mohamad Yusshazwan Yusof in the doubles event, where the Malaysian duo overpowered Italy’s Luca Arta and Ivan Tratter 6-4, 6-3.

“Alhamdulillah, champion in singles and doubles. Thank you for all the prayers and support. Please pray for us in the upcoming tournaments,” Abu Samah posted on his Facebook account. – Bernama