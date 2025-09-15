Seven missing after landslide buries house in Kota Kinabalu

PETALING JAYA: A devastating landslide has left seven people missing and two others injured after completely burying a family residence in Kampung Cenderakasih, Kolombong, Kota Kinabalu earlier today.

The tragedy struck at approximately 10am following persistent heavy rainfall that weakened the slope stability in the hillside area. The dwelling, housing a family of nine, was completely engulfed by the earth movement.

Speaking to New Straits Times, Sabah Fire and Rescue Department director Mohd Pisar Aziz confirmed that emergency services received the alert at 10.02am, with rescue teams reaching the location within 20 minutes.

A dozen firefighters from Jalan Lintas Fire and Rescue Station, under the leadership of Senior Fire Officer I Wilfred Sulai, were dispatched to the site situated approximately three kilometres from their base.

“The incident commander has verified that a landslide occurred, completely covering the residential structure. Initial reports indicated nine individuals were trapped, though two had been extracted by local residents before our arrival.

“Our personnel are conducting systematic search operations with regular updates to follow,“ Mohd Pisar stated.

Emergency responders confirmed that while nine people were initially buried, community members successfully rescued two victims before official teams arrived, leaving seven individuals still unaccounted for.

The first rescued victim, known only as Abdullah, was transported to Likas Hospital with significant injuries to his left thigh.

The Fire Department’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team provided preliminary treatment at the scene, applying lower limb stabilisation due to suspected femur fracture.

Search and rescue operations continue as teams work against time to locate the remaining missing persons trapped beneath the debris.