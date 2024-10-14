Floods inundate Jasin again, 275 people evacuated

MELAKA: Flood hit Jasin district again with 275 victims from 77 families evacuated to five relief centres (PPS), today.

The Melaka State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat, in a statement, stated that the five PPS are the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dang Anum, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Serkam Darat, SK Tedong, SK Merlimau and SMK Dato Abdul Rahman Ya’kob.

“The five PPS were opened between 8 and 9.15 am, housing victims from Kampung Kilang Berapi and Lubok Buaya.

“The flood occurred following heavy rain in the area early this morning,“ said the statement.