KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) is ready to deploy additional personnel to assist in managing the needs of flood victims in the nine affected states.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the deployment would depend on the current needs and requests from the state governments involved.

“We (KPWKM) are closely monitoring the flood situation on a daily basis, as we are concerned that more states may require additional personnel,” she told reporters after attending the Mahligai Cinta Perdana Reception here today.

As of this morning, the number of flood victims across all nine affected states has reached 120,000, with Kelantan registering the highest number at 80,640, followed by Terengganu (35,124), Kedah (7,911), Negeri Sembilan (2,174), Perlis (520), Selangor (473), Johor (425), Malacca (229), and Perak (20).

According to Nancy, additional personnel from KPWKM were sent to the worst-hit state, Kelantan, yesterday.

“We are sending (personnel) from states that are not affected by floods, and we may deploy more to Terengganu and other states depending on the situation,” she said.