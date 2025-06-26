Female university student found dead in Cyberjaya condo

SEPANG: A 20-year-old female university student was found dead in a condominium in Cyberjaya on June 24, with police suspecting foul play.

Sepang police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman confirmed that authorities arrived at the scene at 10.28 am after receiving a report. The victim was pronounced dead at the location, with no signs of forced entry detected.

Initial forensic checks revealed head injuries caused by blunt force trauma. The case is now classified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Norhizam urged the public to assist by contacting investigating officer ASP Mohd Husny Hussien at 012-9307860 or the nearest police station with any relevant information.

“The police are treating this case with utmost seriousness,“ he said. “We advise the public to refrain from speculation or spreading unverified details that could hinder investigations.”