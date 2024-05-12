Floods: MBSP sends four trucks with RM100,000 worth of aid to Tumpat

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) has sent four lorries and a four-wheel drive carrying basic necessities and food worth over RM100,000 to be distributed to victims in flood-hit Tumpat, Kelantan.

Penang Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jason H’ng Mooi Lye said this third disaster relief mission from Penang for flood victims was carried out in collaboration with non-governmental organisation (NGO) One Hope Charity.

“Among the items sent through the mission are 100 boxes of adult disposable diapers, 60 boxes of children’s disposable diapers, 20 boxes of sanitary napkins, 500 pairs of slippers and 500 food packs containing biscuits, bread, instant noodles, sardines and more,“ he said.

He said this after the departure ceremony of the disaster relief mission at Menara Bandaraya MBSP here which was also attended by MBSP secretary Mohd Ibrahim Md Nor and One Hope Charity chairman Datuk Chua Sui Hau.

H’ng said MBSP will mobilise its team to carry out cleaning work to help flood victims in Tumpat in the soon after seeing to all the needs in the area.

He said that on a previous mission, the Penang City Council (MBPP) had mobilised its staff and assets for post-flood recovery works to Pasir Mas in Kelantan and that it was closely monitoring whether there was a need to add more staff for the work.

“Meanwhile, the second aid mission is managed by the Disaster Management Division of the Penang State Secretary’s office for post-disaster recovery work in Alor Star, Kedah,“ he said.

A total of 28,038 flood victims in Tumpat and Pasir Mas districts in Kelantan have been placed in 72 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) involving 9,018 families as of 4 pm today.

According to the disaster info portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), the Tumpat district is the hardest hit with 16,096 evacuees in 38 PPS, followed by Pasir Mas with 11,942 people placed in 34 PPS.