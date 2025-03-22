Floods: More evacuees reported in Johor, Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims evacuated to relief centres (PPS) in Johor and Sarawak continues to increase as of 8 am today, while in Sabah it remains the same.

In Johor, Batu Pahat is the latest district to be hit by the floods, bringing the number of victims in the state to 13,089 people as of 8 am today, from 11,776 people yesterday.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said all the evacuees, involving 3,749 families, are being accommodated at 95 PPS in six districts.

“The Johor Bahru district recorded the highest number of victims, totalling 5,402 people, followed by Kluang (2,458), Pontian (1,782), Kota Tinggi (1,690), Kulai (1,531) and Batu Pahat (226), he said in a statement today.

He said three flood measuring stations recorded a dangerous level, namely the Sungai Lenik station at Ladang Chaah, Batu Pahat, with a reading of 6.26 metre (m); Sungai Kahang in Kampung Contoh, Kluang (15.57m); and Sungai Pulai at Kampung Ulu Pulai, Pontian (3.25m).

Two roads in Kota Tinggi are submerged under flood water and closed to all vehicles. They are Jalan Lukut Cina (Taman Aman) and Jalan Mawai Lama, and also Jalan Jabi Bukit Tempurung, in Segamat.

In Sarawak, the number of residents evacuated due to the floods has increased to 969 people this morning from 435 people yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee reported that another PPS has been opened in Sibu, bringing the total number of evacuees in the district to 352 people, while 617 people have been evacuated in the Kapit district.

In Sabah, there is no change in the number of flood victims, with 379 people from 124 families still at eight PPS as of 8 am today.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the PPS are opened in six districts in Sabah, namely Beluran, Sandakan, Paitan, Pitas, Keningau and Sipitang.