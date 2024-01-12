Floods: NGOs, private sector advised to consult JKM, NADMA for aid distribution

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development has advised individuals, non-governmental organisations and private sector entities wishing to assist flood victims to coordinate with the Social Welfare Department (JKM), National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), or District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) chairman.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said it was to ensure that aid distribution is more organised and comprehensive, which will facilitate movement, especially to areas that are cut off or pose safety risks.

“NGOs or private sector entities are advised not to act independently and to mobilise aid through government agencies...we understand that the victims are their family and friends, but we must coordinate.

“Contact NADMA, JKM, or the district office...without proper notification, we won’t be able to assist, as some areas are hard to assess. We also want to ensure that no victim is left without assistance,“ she said, assuring that the ministry would properly coordinate and distribute the aid in collaboration with JKM and NADMA.

She spoke to reporters after attending the National Population and Family Development Board’s (LPPKN) Jalinan Kasih 2024 programme and the opening of LPPKN’s Fertility Clinic for full-paying patients today.

“Coordination with all the relevant agencies is also being done carefully... this is a whole government approach to assist flood victims,“ she said, adding that so far, there is no report of flood victims not receiving aid.

“...there was an issue in Rantau Panjang where the area became like an island due to the flood, but we have addressed it promptly,“ she said.

The flood situation in several states has worsened, with Pahang becoming the latest state to be affected, bringing the number of victims placed in temporary relief centres to 152,377 this morning, compared to 146,611 last night.