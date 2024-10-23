Floods: Number of evacuees unchanged in Perak, drops in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Perak remained at 286 from 78 families, with all of them sheltering at four temporary relief centres this morning.

According to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), as of 6 am, a total of 216 victims from 59 families were evacuated in the districts of Hilir Perak; Kerian (36 people, 11 families); and Perak Tengah (34 victims, eight families).

In SELANGOR, the number of flood evacuees dropped to 25 people from eight families this morning and they are housed in two relief centres in the districts of Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam, compared with 61 people from 19 families last night.

Meanwhile, two relief centres in Betong and Kuching in Sarawak have been opened to house 60 victims from 16 families due to a fire.