KOTA BHARU: A total of 23,000 reports of damage to police stations, beat bases, General Operations Force (GOF) control posts, and police vehicles were received by the Kelantan police following the recent floods in the state.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said that 10 police stations, four beat bases, and 17 GOF control posts were affected, with losses estimated at RM2.1 million, based on an evaluation by the Public Works Department.

He said that all the affected infrastructure had been categorised as “total loss” and completely destroyed, including items like electrical and communication equipment.

“The recent flood disaster has caused many police stations, including those in Pasir Mas and Tumpat districts, to be submerged in floodwaters.

“We received reports of seven criminal cases during the previous flood, including a rape case at a PPS (relief centre), which has already been brought to court,” he told reporters after attending the presentation of flood donations by Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra, to affected police personnel at the Kelantan contingent police headquarters (IPK) today.

Earlier, Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra arrived at the Kelantan IPK at 5.30 pm and was briefed by Mohd Yusoff on the latest flood situation.