Floods: Police advise motorists to drive carefully, avoid crossing strong currents

KUALA LUMPUR: Police urge the public to be more cautious when driving during the Northeast Monsoon season, particularly in flood-hit states.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said that heavy rain, floods, strong currents, and stagnant water pose significant risks to road users’ safety.

“An example of this is an incident where a motorcyclist narrowly escaped death after being swept away by strong floodwaters in Lubok Cina, Melaka, last Friday.

“We advise the public to be careful while driving and avoid taking the risk of crossing floodwaters or strong currents,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

Mohd Yusri also urged the public to comply with authorities’ instructions and the flood warning signs placed in flood-affected areas.

Additionally, he recommended that the public stay updated on the latest information about affected routes, road diversions, and alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion and ensure safer travel.

The flood situation in nine states across Peninsular Malaysia has worsened, with the number of flood victims sheltered at temporary evacuation centres (PPS) rising to 152,377 this morning, compared to 146,611 last night.