Floods send 71 to relief centres in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: Four flood relief centres have been opened in Tanah Merah this afternoon, sheltering 71 evacuees from 22 families.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Infobencana portal, 13 people from six families were being housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lawang, SK Kelewek (13 people from three families), Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tan Sri Mohamad Yaakob (17 people from five families) and SK Gual Jedok (28 people from eight families).

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) reported today that continuous heavy rain was expected to hit Terengganu, as well as Kuantan in Pahang and several districts in Kelantan, including Jeli, Tanah Merah, Machang, Pasir Puteh, and Kuala Krai, until tomorrow.

MetMalaysia has also issued a continuous rain alert for several areas in Kelantan, including Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Bachok, and Gua Musang, as well as Jerantut, Maran, Pekan, and Rompin in Pahang, and Mersing in Johor.