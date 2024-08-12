KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in five states is improving with the number of evacuees placed in temporary relief centres (PPS) showing a significant decrease this evening.

In KELANTAN, the floods are gradually recovering with the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal recording 240 victims still being housed at three PPS in Tumpat and Pasir Mas this evening, compared to 2,268 people recorded this morning.

There are still 197 evacuees from 79 families in two PPS in Tumpat whereas there are 43 victims from 12 families in one PPS in Pasir Mas.

In KEDAH, the total number of flood victims has decreased to 255 individuals from 65 families compared to 610 individuals from 172 families this morning, with all of them being housed at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sri Gunung, Kota Setar.

State Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director Mejar (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said three PPS namely SK Simpang Tiga and SK Alor Janggus, both in Kota Setar, and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Indera Putera in Kubang Pasu, have been closed.

These PPS were opened on Nov 29 and 30 Nov, and closed after all evacuees returned to their respective homes this morning and evening, he said.

Meanwhile, in JOHOR, the number of flood victims has also decreased after five PPS were closed today. These centres involved three PPS in Segamat and two in Tangkak, with the number of people still affected by the floods this afternoon being 229, compared to 408 this morning.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said so far, eight PPS are still operating, with seven in Segamat and one Batu Pahat.

In PERAK, the JPBN Secretariat in a statement said the number of flood victims this evening has decreased to 121 people from 42 families compared to 131 victims this morning, in Kinta, Perak Tengah and Manjung.

A total of 82 victims from 28 families are still seeking shelter at two PPS in Kinta whereas 34 victims from 11 families are still being housed in one PPS in Perak Tengah and five victims from three families in a PPS in Manjung.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) predicts that Perak Tengah and Kinta will be hit by storms and rain tonight.

In MELAKA, the state JPBN Secretariat reported that the Jasin district is still affected by floods, but the number of victims this afternoon had decreased to 17 people from five families compared to 92 people from 23 families this morning, with two relief centres still operating, namely SK Parit Penghulu and SK Seri Mendapat.