Floods: SPM oral exam to proceed as scheduled - Fadhlina

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry (MOE) will proceed with the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) Malay Language oral examination in all flood-affected states, including Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, as scheduled from tomorrow until Thursday (Dec 5), following advice from the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the decision was also based on forecasts from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) regarding the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) situation, which is expected to persist until February 2025.

“MOE is prepared to conduct examinations during flood situations based on the Ops Payung standard operating procedures (SOP) and the MTL Action Plan.

“MOE is also collaborating with agencies such as NADMA, the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and the Civil Defence Force (APM) to ensure the smooth conduct of the SPM examinations,“ she said at a special press conference on the ministry’s flood management and SPM examination preparations today.

According to Fadhlina, 5,377 SPM candidates were identified as being affected by floods in three states: 3,111 candidates in Kelantan, 1,734 in Terengganu and 532 in Kedah.

She said all candidates impacted by the floods would be accommodated in hostels or moved to alternative examination centres to ensure they could sit for the exams comfortably and according to schedule.

The relocation of affected candidates is being carried out by the State Education Departments (JPN) in these three states, she said.

“The relocation aims to provide candidates with a conducive hostel environment to continue their studies and prepare systematically for their SPM exams.

“For learning at hostels and alternative examination centres, we have provided textbooks, access to computer labs and the use of the Digital Educational Learning Initiative Malaysia (DELIMa) platform,“ she explained.

Fadhlina noted that with the increased number of students in hostels due to the relocation of flood-affected SPM candidates, the ministry will ensure additional hostel necessities, such as quality food provision, are promptly delivered.

She also announced that MOE is allowing flood-affected candidates to forgo wearing uniforms during the examinations and instead opt for any other appropriate attire.

In addition to psychosocial support provided by each JPN for flood-affected candidates, she said the ministry would also supply examination materials such as stationery.

Private candidates are urged to contact their respective JPN or directly visit alternative examination centres to ensure they do not miss out on sitting for the exams.