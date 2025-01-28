KUCHING: Floods in Sarawak have spread to the southern part of the state, resulting in the opening of five relief centres since 6 pm today.

According to a report from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, four of the centres were in the Serian district, while one was in Simunjan.

However, a spokesperson for the secretariat said the number of evacuees had yet to be confirmed, as the relocation process was still ongoing.

In Miri, a landslide in Kampung Lereng Bukit today forced the evacuation of 169 victims from 29 families to the Red Crescent Centre in the district.

Meanwhile, the number of flood victims in Tatau, recorded since Jan 23, remains unchanged at 34 individuals from 13 families, all housed at a relief centre at Rumah Steven.