Floods: Temporary closure of Bank Islam, Agrobank branches in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd (BIMB) and Agrobank have temporarily suspended operations at several branches in Kelantan due to the ongoing floods in the state.

In a notice posted on its official Facebook page yesterday, Agrobank announced that the affected branches are Pasir Puteh, Pasir Mas, Kuala Krai, Machang, Tumpat, Kubang Kerian and Rantau Panjang (kiosk).

“For updates on the status of affected branches and nearby alternatives, please follow our official social media platforms for the latest announcements.

“For further information regarding financial services, contact our Call Centre at 1-300-88-2476 or visit www.agrobank.com.my,” the notice read.

Meanwhile, BIMB has also temporarily closed six branches in the state until further notice. The affected branches are Pasir Puteh, Machang, Kuala Krai, Pasir Tumboh, Pasir Mas and Wakaf Bharu.

BIMB customers can seek banking services at alternative branches in Kubang Kerian, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Bandar Baru Tunjong, Padang Garong and Gua Musang.

“As an alternative, customers are encouraged to use Bank Islam’s internet banking platform at www.bankislam.biz/web.bimb.com, the GO by Bank Islam/BIMB Mobile app, or nearby self-service terminals for their banking needs.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused. For further assistance, please contact our Call Centre at 03-26900900,” read the notice.